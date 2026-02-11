BREAKING: US100 jumps amid stronger than expected US NFP report

US Nonfarm Payrolls: 130k (Forecast 65k, Previous 50k)
Private payrolls: 172k vs 68k exp. and 37k previously
Unemployment rate: 4,3% vs 4,4% exp. and 4,4% previously
Average earnings MoM: 0.4% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.3% previously
Average earnings YoY: 3,7% vs 3,7% exp. and 3,7% previously
US indices gain in first reaction to quite strong US labour market data. Non-farm payrolls (especially private market numbers) showed much higher than expected employment change and unexpected drop in unemployment rate.
Source: xStation5
