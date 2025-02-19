BREAKING: US100 slightly gains after Fed minutes release 📈

Fed Minutes (January 2025) Fed can maintain policy at restrictive level if economy strong

Several participants suggest halting or slowing balance sheet reduction pending debt ceiling resolution

Two participants believe risks to achieving inflation mandate outweigh risks to employment mandate

Most participants judged risks to dual mandate objectives were roughly in balance

Fed wants further progress on inflation before adjusting rates

Few believe Fed funds may not be far above neutral level

Various Fed officials see potential for big swings in reserves.

Fed may need to pause, slow run-off until debt limit resolved. Inflation risks skewed upward. In the first reaction to Fed Minutes, US100 risen slightly, however the report is not any surprise for overall market sentiments and anticipations. Fed members pointed to upside inflations risks much more than slowing consumption, signalling that Fed will wait with rate cuts as long as possible to be sure that inflation is under control. This statement may be seen as slightly hawkish. However, since January we saw some mixed macro reports from the US (retail sales) and easing trade war tensions. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.