CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: US100 tries to reverse loses despite China warning on US chip export

14:36 19 May 2025

China’s Ministry of Commerce commented on the U.S. export restrictions on chips targeting Huawei, stating that China will take firm action to protect its rights if the United States harms Chinese interests. Beijing urged Washington to reverse the decision, pointing out that the U.S. is already undermining the consensus reached between the two countries during talks in Geneva. Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) pulled back following the release of China’s statement, but are clearly attempting to recover ahead of the market open.

Source: xStation5

Market News

20.05.2025
17:18

Pfizer to Pay Over $1 Billion for a Chinese Cancer Therapy 💉

Pfizer shares (PFE.US) gain nearly 2% following the announcement that the company will buy a license for a new immuno-oncology therapy from Chinese biotech...

 15:48

Wheat surges 3% 📈

Wheat futures (WHEAT) are trading over 3% higher today on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The price surge is driven by growing concerns over...

 14:35

NATGAS surges over 5% reversing yesterday decline 📈

Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising over 5% today, reversing yesterday’s sell-off. It’s difficult to pinpoint a single driver...
