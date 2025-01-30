BREAKING: USD drops after weaker US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: Core PCE Prices (Q4): actual 2.50%; forecast 2.50%; previous 2.20%;

GDP Price Index (Q4): actual 2.2% QoQ; forecast 2.5% QoQ; previous 1.9% QoQ;

GDP Sales (Q4): actual 3.2%; previous 3.3%;

PCE Prices (Q4): actual 2.3%; previous 1.5%;

GDP (Q4): actual 2.3% QoQ; forecast 2.7% QoQ; previous 3.1% QoQ;

Real Consumer Spending (Q4): actual 4.2%; previous 3.7%; In the fourth quarter of 2024, real GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.3%, slowing from 3.1% in the previous quarter, driven by increases in consumer and government spending but offset by declining investment and exports. Imports, which reduce GDP, also fell. Inflation indicators showed a rise, with the gross domestic purchases price index increasing to 2.2% and the core PCE price index rising to 2.5%. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,858K; forecast 1,890K; previous 1,900K;

Initial Jobless Claims: actual 207K; forecast 224K; previous 223K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 212.50K; previous 213.50K;

