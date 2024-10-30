BREAKING: USD gains after strong ADP data 📌

US ADP Employment Change Actual 233k (Forecast 110.5k, Previous 143k, Revised 159K)

ADP's October employment report indicated robust job growth despite hurricane recovery, with services adding 211,000 jobs more than doubling the prior month's 101,000 while goods-producing sectors added 22,000, down from 42,000 previously. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The dollar strengthened after data suggested that yesterday's ‘dovish’ reaction to the JOLTS report was premature and that the private sector continues to add more jobs to the US economy.

