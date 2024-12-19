BREAKING: USD with moderate gains after strong GDP final report 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data:

GDP (Q3): actual 3.1% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ;

GDP Sales (Q3): actual 3.3%; forecast 3.0%; previous 1.9%;

GDP Price Index (Q3): actual 1.9% QoQ; forecast 1.9% QoQ; previous 2.5% QoQ;

Real Consumer Spending (Q3): actual 3.7%; forecast 3.5%; previous 2.8%;

PCE Prices (Q3): actual 1.5%; forecast 1.5%; previous 2.5%;

Core PCE Prices (Q3): actual 2.20%; forecast 2.10%; previous 2.80%;

US GDP confirms the view of the FOMC and Jerome Powell at the Fed conference yesterday. The US economy grew more strongly in the third quarter than previous expectations, while price pressures were seeded slightly higher for underlying data.

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for December:

actual -16.4; forecast 2.9; previous -5.5;

Prices Paid: actual 31.20; previous 26.60;

New Orders: actual -4.3; previous 8.9;

Philly Fed Employment: actual 6.6; previous 8.6;

Business Conditions: actual 30.7; previous 56.6;

The December Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey indicates a decline in regional manufacturing activity, with the current activity index remaining negative and both new orders and shipments turning negative. Despite this, firms reported increased employment and ongoing price increases. Looking ahead, broad indicators suggest optimism, with expectations for growth over the next six months.

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: actual 220K; forecast 229K; previous 242K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,874K; forecast 1,890K; previous 1,879K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 225.50K; previous 224.25K;

Macro data from the US confirms the Fed's stance yesterday. In the forex market, we see no significant changes due to yesterday's strong movements. The dollar erased the slight initial gains.