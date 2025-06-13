Read more
BREAKING: USDCAD ticks up after weaker manufacturing sales

13:33 13 June 2025

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for April:

  • actual -2.3% MoM; forecast -0.9% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Capacity Utilization Rate (Q1):

  • actual 80.1%; forecast 79.6%; previous 79.7%;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for April:

  • actual -2.8% MoM; forecast -2.1% MoM; previous -1.4% MoM;

 

 

Source: xStation5

