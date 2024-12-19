BREAKING: USDSEK ticks higher after Riksbank rate decision 🏛️

Sweden - Riksbank decision. Actual: 2.5%. Forecast: 2.5% (down from 2.75%)
Key comments:
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Policy Rate May Be Lowered Once More During 1H25
- Riksbank sees 2025 cpif at 2%; saw 1.6% in sept.
- Riksbank sees 2025 gdp at 1.8%; saw 1.9% in sept.
The Riksbank sees slightly higher growth next year and slightly higher inflation. The Riksbank indicates another cut in the first half of next year. The SEK strengthens slightly against the EUR and USD.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.