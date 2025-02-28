Cautious forecasts for the current fiscal year are dragging HP’s stock down 📉

HP (HPQ.US) shares are down more than 3.5% in pre-market trading despite stronger-than-expected results and a higher EPS forecast for 2025. One of the factors weighing on investor sentiment is the issue of tariffs and their impact on profitability.

HP shares drop in pre-market trading. Source: xStation

The company achieved $13.5 billion in revenue in Q1 24/25 (+2% y/y), compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. The best-performing segment was personal systems, which grew by 4.7% y/y. On the other hand, the printing segment weakened sales, declining by 2.4% y/y.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.74, in line with expectations.

The market was somewhat disappointed by the outlook for Q2, as the company forecasts adjusted EPS in the range of $0.75–$0.85 (midpoint: $0.80), which is slightly below the consensus expectation of $0.85.

However, the full-year forecast for fiscal 2024/25 looks slightly better. The company expects EPS between $3.45 and $3.75 (midpoint: $3.60) compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59. Nonetheless, the beat is not significant enough to strengthen HP's stock price.