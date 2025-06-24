Ceasefire takes US100 to new historic highs 📈

We are currently seeing a very strong rebound in index futures and indices themselves thanks to the cessation of military action between Israel and Iran. The most noteworthy contract is the US Nasdaq 100, which has risen to its highest levels in history since 07:30 am CEST after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. We are currently seeing an increase to the level of 22,350 points. Previously, the highest closing level was 22,250, while the highest daily level was around 22,320 points. It is worth noting that the second quarter earnings season is about to begin, when we were dealing with considerable uncertainty regarding international trade. Additionally, the suspension of retaliatory tariffs on most countries in the world expires at the beginning of July.
US100 reaches new historical highs. Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.