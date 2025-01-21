Charles Schwab maintains the trends seen following the results of major banks 📈

Charles Schwab's results align with the trends seen in the earnings of major U.S. banks. They exceeded expectations, with the most significant surprise coming from trading revenues, where activity significantly increased after the elections.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
As a result, the company recorded its highest net revenue since Q4 2022. Year-over-year, revenue growth reached +20%. In the latter part of the quarter, the average number of daily trades rose significantly, leading to a total of 6.31 million trades for the quarter, compared to the 6.04 million forecasted. If this trend continues, as indicated by the sector's post-election environment, Charles Schwab could see strengthened sales performance in upcoming quarters. However, it is worth noting that the company still primarily generates net interest income, which accounted for over 47% of total net revenues.
This figure is likely to decline in the event of interest rate cuts, putting pressure on the trading revenue segment to compensate for losses from reduced interest income.
In terms of adjusted earnings per share, the company achieved $1.01, significantly exceeding the forecasted $0.91.
Q4 2024 Financial Results:
- Adjusted EPS: $1.01, estimate: $0.91 (Bloomberg consensus)
- Net revenue: $5.33 billion, estimate: $5.19 billion
- Total net new assets: $108.4 billion
- Average daily trades: 6.31 million, estimate: 6.04 million
- Revenue per trade: $2.20, estimate: $2.19
- Net interest revenue: $2.53 billion, estimate: $2.43 billion
- Bank deposit account fees: $241 million, estimate: $202.7 million
- Trading revenue: $873 million, estimate: $841.1 million
Today's results led to a sharp rise of over 3% in the company's stock price. The share price approached $83.4, a resistance level from November, but the positive sentiment was not enough for the stock to break through this level. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.