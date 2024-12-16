Chart of the day: Bitcoin (16.12.2024)

Bitcoin resumed its bullish trend at the beginning of the week and broke out to new historic highs above $106,000. Although some of the gains have already been erased on the back of weak sentiment in Asia and thus Europe, the largest cryptocurrency remains above $104,000.

Net inflows into spot ETFs remain at high levels when it comes to the most popular cryptocurrency, although when it comes to Ethereum, the data for Friday did not inspire optimism, due to only marginal net inflows. This correlation may show that at this point in the cycle, it is Bitcoin that has all the time held the lead when it comes to investor interest.

At the same time, Ethereum is gaining 1.32% and settling in the $4,000 region. Other cryptocurrencies are losing value for the most part.

Net inflows maintain a stable upward momentum. Source: XTB

Ethereum, on the other hand, at the end of last week did not interest as many investors. Source: XTB

Bitcoin knocked out new historical levels and thus confirms the medium-term uptrend, whose main support zone now is the $95,000 area Source: xStation