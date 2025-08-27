Chart of the day - Bitcoin (27.08.2025)

Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has undergone a notable correction of more than 10%, while Ethereum has been moving higher. Bitcoin is currently trading near the support level of $110,000, making the next price action crucial. For the uptrend to continue, the bulls need to regain control and defend levels above $110,000. Otherwise, a further correction toward the $100,000 area could be expected.
Recent ETF inflows have not provided support for Bitcoin’s price. Demand has clearly calmed, with investor attention shifting toward Ethereum. It is worth noting, however, that we are not seeing significant sell-offs — rather, more of a stabilization at current levels.
Global liquidity still points to a continuation of the upward move, potentially toward the $140,000 area.
