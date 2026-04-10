Chart of the Day: CH50cash – Chinese Equities on the Offensive (10.04.2026)

Value Play: Supported by the PBOC’s loose monetary policy and attractive valuations ( Forward P/E below 15 ), analysts expect double-digit EPS growth in 2026, driving a surge in capital inflows into China 50 ETFs.

Strategic Index Pivot: Following its March rebalancing, the China 50 has shifted away from traditional banking toward AI, tech, and the EV sector (e.g., CATL, Zhongji Innolight), aligning the index with high-growth industries.

Technical Breakout: The CH50cash has cleared the 15,000-point threshold , hitting its highest levels since January. The rally is fueled by Middle East peace hopes, which are vital for China as it sources 50% of its fuel from the Persian Gulf.

Following a mixed first quarter of 2026, the China FTSE 50 index is steadily recovering its losses. The CH50cash contract has broken above the 15,000-point mark and is currently trading at its highest levels since January, gaining nearly 2% today. The rally is driven by an improving sentiment on Wall Street and across Asia, fueled by hopes for peace talks between the U.S. and Iran. China has a significant stake in resolving this conflict, as it is not only the largest importer of Iranian oil but also sources up to 50% of its fuel from the Persian Gulf region.

It is also worth noting that China's top 50 blue-chip index underwent a rebalancing last month. Following the March update, the portfolio has shifted heavily toward technology and industry at the expense of traditional banks.

Key Index Components:

Kweichow Moutai (9.41%): Consumer sector leader and a bellwether for domestic demand.

CATL (8.73%): Global EV battery titan; a primary beneficiary of the energy transition.

China Merchants Bank (4.17%): The largest commercial bank in the basket and a leader in modern financial services.

Zijin Mining Group (3.48%): Mining giant benefiting from surging demand for copper and gold.

Zhongji Innolight (3.44%): Tech firm providing infrastructure solutions for AI and data centers.

China Yangtze Power (3.35%): Defensive leader in the utilities sector.

Ping An Insurance (3.16%): Leading insurer undergoing a major digital restructuring.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (3.08%): A key player in the tech sector, deeply integrated into global supply chains.

Recent Changes: New additions to the index include China CSSC Holdings (shipbuilding), Suzhou TFC Optical (optics/AI), and Wanhua Chemical (specialty chemicals). Deletions included China Everbright Bank and CRRC.

Fundamentals: PBOC Policy and Valuation Discounts

The rally is supported by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) accommodative stance. Governor Pan Gongsheng has signaled a readiness for further interest rate cuts and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) reductions to maintain liquidity. Simultaneously, to curb excessive speculation, exchanges have raised margin requirements to 100%, promoting stable growth driven by equity capital.

Analysts from major U.S. institutions (Goldman Sachs, Bernstein) point to highly attractive valuations: the Forward P/E ratio is comfortably below 15, with some levels recently dipping below 10. A double-digit EPS growth is anticipated for 2026.

Technical Analysis: Key Levels

The CH50cash contract is currently in an uptrend and is potentially testing the neckline of a double bottom formation. The projected target of this pattern points toward levels near 16,000 points. However, the local peaks from January near 15,700 points represent immediate resistance.