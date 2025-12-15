Chart of the day: CHN.cash (15.12.2025)

Futures on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI; CHN.cash) fell nearly 0.7%, with sentiment hit by a combination of the recent tech sell-off on Wall Street and a fresh batch of weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. The ongoing deterioration in the property market continues to weigh on consumer demand and is increasingly spilling over into softer business activity, as companies scale back capital spending.

CHN.cash is currently trading below its three key exponential moving averages on the daily chart (EMA10, EMA30, EMA100), indicating strong downward momentum. Futures are hovering around the critical support level near 8,890, and a drop below the yellow buffer zone (8,825–8,890) could trigger further selling. On the upside, the announcement of new stimulus measures, coupled with a rebound toward the EMA100, could help the index overcome selling pressure and stabilize. Source: xStation5

What is driving CHN.cash today?