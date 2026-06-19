Chart of the day: GBPCHF snaps back on retail sales recovery 🇬🇧 📈 (19.06.2026)

The British pound is regaining momentum at the end of the week, driven by a stronger-than-expected batch of UK economic data. This surprise surge in retail sales successfully halted sterling's broad decline against most G10 currencies. Leading the recovery is the GBP/CHF pair, which broke cleanly above key moving averages to cement the pound's robust positioning across Europe this Friday.
GBPCHF is exhibiting a bullish outlook, rebounding firmly to 1.0651 after finding support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level. The pair trades cleanly above its 10, 30, and 100-day EMAs, saving the upward trend. With the RSI at 56.7, there is plenty of room for further gains toward recent local highs. Source: xStation5
What’s Driving GBPCHF Today?
-
Sales Surprise on the Upside: Driven by the joint-third warmest May on record and retail promotions, UK retail sales volumes jumped 1.2% in May 2026, bouncing back from a 1.0% decline in April. This growth significantly outperformed economists' forecasts, with annual sales rising 3.2%. Department and online stores performed particularly well, boosting the online sales share to 28.8%, though overall volumes still remain 0.4% below their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.
-
Fragile Trend Sustainability: Over the three months to May 2026, sales volumes edged up 0.4%, supported by strong demand for tech products and outdoor items. However, long-term consumer confidence remains fragile. Shoppers are showing caution regarding big-ticket purchases due to cost-of-living pressures and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the conflict in Iran. Major supermarket groups like Tesco and Morrisons have already noted a distinct slowdown in sales growth since this conflict began.
-
Burnham's Turning Point: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s decisive parliamentary victory in Makerfield has cleared the way for a potential challenge against the deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer, threatening fresh political instability in the UK. Positioned as a prime minister-in-waiting and heavily favored by party members, Burnham's win severely weakens Starmer—who already faces resignation calls from a quarter of his lawmakers—and sets the stage for a high-stakes battle over the future direction of the Labour government.
3 things to watch on Friday
Economic Calendar: Liquidity Overshadowed by Juneteenth (19.06.2026)
Morning Wrap: Asia pulls back on peace skepticism. Tokyo flags yen intervention (19.06.2026)
Daily Summary: Dollar at 1-year high, stocks rebound on renewed risk appetite 🚀 (18.06.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.