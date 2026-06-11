Chart of the day: GOLD catches breath amid shaky risk appetite recovery 🟡 (11.06.2026)

Gold halted its streak of sharp declines today, which had dragged the commodity's price down by 8.8% this week. Futures contracts broke through a series of solid support levels and are currently trading at their lowest since November 2025 at around $4,080 per ounce. A rebound in risk appetite has delayed a test of the psychological $4,000 level, but hawkish outlooks for U.S. interest rates suggest that downward pressure on the precious metal will persist.

Gold remains under intense selling pressure, breaching a series of key support levels, including the 50% ($4,670), 61.8% ($4,500), and most recently the 78.6% ($4,250) Fibonacci retracement levels. The aggressive breakdown of these barriers dragged the price down to $4,085.64, leaving the metal exposed to a test of the psychological $4,000 barrier. The RSI indicator has plunged to 26.1, signaling deeply oversold market conditions. Source: xStation5

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?