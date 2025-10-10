Chart of the day - US100 (10.10.2025)

During the last session of the week, the US100 is attempting to resume its advance, trading 0.12% higher and resisting the narrative around a potential correction in technology stocks as well as uncertainty in the labour market.

The equity market is entering earnings season , with results from U.S. tech giants due at the end of the month ( Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet on 29 October; Apple and Amazon on 30 October ). As a result, volatility on the Nasdaq may be elevated , and investors will scrutinise the numbers to judge whether the “AI rally” has run ahead of valuations or whether the market’s growth momentum justifies historically elevated multiples .

The technical picture for the US100 looks constructive: the index is moving within an upward price channel and is currently “stuck” around the middle of that range near 25,300 points. Key supports are the 50-day EMA (orange line), which defines short-term momentum, and the 200-day EMA (red line), which has acted as support several times in recent weeks. 25,000 points appears to be the key level to hold. A potential Fed rate cut on 29 October would be a positive signal for the US100.

Source: xStation5