Chart of the day - USDCAD (29.04.2025)

The Canadian dollar (CAD) is one of the stronger G-10 currencies today following the federal elections in Canada held on April 28. The CAD initially weakened after the preliminary election results, which showed the minority Liberal Party in the lead. The volatility stemmed from increased political instability in Canada. However, the CAD later stabilized and began to strengthen. Currently, USDCAD is gaining just 0.02%, trimming the earlier gains to 0.36%.
The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, claimed victory but secured only a mandate to form a minority government. This result was nonetheless surprising, as earlier polls had favored the Conservative Party. The campaign was largely shaped by external factors, especially U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy — including tariffs and annexation threats — which dominated the campaign discourse. Carney, a former central banker with a strong financial background, effectively capitalized on these issues, portraying the Liberals as a bulwark against U.S. economic intimidation. His rhetoric on defending Canada’s sovereignty and taking a firm stance resonated with voters, leading to a late surge in Liberal support. However, the minority government status means the Liberals will have to rely on other parties, such as the NDP or Bloc Québécois, to pass legislation.
In his victory speech, Carney declared that Canada would not be “broken” under U.S. pressure, signaling a hardline approach toward Trump’s tariffs and annexation rhetoric. This contrasts with the Conservatives, who might have taken a more conciliatory tone. Carney’s strategy appears to prioritize national sovereignty and economic independence, which may lead to escalating tensions with the USA.
