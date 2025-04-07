Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day: USDCHF (07.04.2025)

09:42 7 April 2025

The Swiss franc (USDCHF: -1.5%) is leading the G10 currencies today as investors sell off U.S. dollars amid concerns over the U.S. economic downturn. The dollar is finding no support even from Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance. Despite direct pressure from Trump, Powell emphasized that the Fed can continue to wait before cutting interest rates, even in the face of the expected negative impact of the trade war on inflation and economic growth.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Over the past week, the dollar has weakened by nearly 4% against the franc. Source: xStation5

 

The shocking scale of retaliatory tariffs, persistent uncertainty, and escalating fears of a global recession all underscore the franc’s status as a “safe haven” currency, making it particularly attractive to forex investors.

On the flip side, the rapid appreciation of the franc poses a separate problem for the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which is running out of conventional tools to prevent the currency from becoming too strong. Interest rates in Switzerland are already the lowest among G10 countries (0.25%), and an expected cut to 0% in June could mark the beginning of a return to a more active SNB presence in the FX market.

Following negotiations, retaliatory tariffs on Switzerland may be reduced from 31% to 17% (Bloomberg), but an estimated 60% drop in demand for Swiss goods in the U.S. would equate to an almost 2% GDP loss for Switzerland. The economy is also particularly vulnerable to potential tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector (with leading comapanies like Roche and Novartis).

The franc’s appreciation is happening despite current conditions in the bond market, including pressure on the SNB to further cut rates and the Fed’s hawkish position. Source: XTB Research


 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

08.04.2025
14:00

Equities recover on tariff talks: a global review 📄 📌

Following a record-breaking sell-off that began on Wednesday after Trump announced new tariffs, today markets in many countries are finally showing a slight...

 11:25

Simkus (ECB): Rate cut needed in April. EURUSD drops 0.2%

"25 bps rate cut [in Eurozone] is needed in April" commented Gediminas Simkus from the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for...

 11:01

BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism weaker than expected

US NFIB Business Optimism Index Actual 97.4 (Forecast 99, Previous 100.70)   NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg commented the reading that: "The...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app