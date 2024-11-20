Chart of the day - USDJPY (20.11.2024)

The Japanese yen is one of the weakest G10 currencies today, losing between 0.50-0.70% against other major currencies, as uncertainty surrounding the yen resurfaces.

In recent weeks, the effectiveness of verbal interventions by Japanese diplomats has diminished again. Currently, statements from leading politicians have virtually no impact on the exchange rate, with market sentiment from the first half of 2024 returning. For instance, the market's reaction to comments by Japan's Finance Minister Kato on Tuesday was significantly smaller than on Friday. If verbal interventions fail to produce the desired effect, more tangible actions from the Ministry of Finance may be required to influence the JPY effectively.

The USDJPY pair has climbed back above 155.5000 today, gaining 0.70%. Selling pressure on the yen may also be exacerbated by yesterday's escalation of the conflict in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, and the risk of further bombings in Ukraine today. This has heightened geopolitical risk, strengthening the USD and driving capital away from other markets. Additional upward pressure on USDJPY in recent weeks has stemmed from the U.S. elections, with a remarkably strong dollar playing a significant role. Furthermore, the risk of a U.S. pivot toward protectionist policies could impact international trade, including exports from Japan. Both external and internal factors are compounding the yen's depreciation.

