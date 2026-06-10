China: production costs surge while consumer demand remains weak 🔔

China’s May inflation data revealed an even sharper divergence between rising cost pressures at the producer level and limited pricing power on the consumer side. This reinforces the picture of an economy that is emerging from a period of deflation but has yet to enter a healthy demand-driven growth phase.

Producer price inflation (PPI) accelerated to 3.9% y/y , up from 2.8% in April , reaching its highest level since July 2022 . The increase was driven primarily by higher energy prices, metals, and AI-related components.

Consumer inflation (CPI), meanwhile, rose by only 1.2% y/y , unchanged from April but below the 1.3% market consensus .

Core inflation slowed to 1.1% from 1.2% a month earlier. The key takeaway for markets is that China is currently facing cost-driven inflation rather than broad-based demand-led price growth.

For investors, the most important signal is the widening gap between PPI and CPI, which points to increasing margin pressure for Chinese businesses. Companies are paying more for fuel, electricity, non-ferrous metals, semiconductors, and electronic components, while weak domestic demand and intense competition are limiting their ability to pass higher costs on to consumers. Food prices also continued to weigh on consumer inflation, with pork prices falling by around 16% y/y, reducing CPI inflation by approximately 0.3 percentage points. On the other hand, stronger price increases were recorded in sectors linked to global trends, including fuels, telecommunications equipment, electronics, and metals, reflecting the impact of the Middle East conflict and the AI-driven investment boom.

Market reaction was cautious but far from alarmed. The Chinese yuan gave back its earlier gains against the U.S. dollar following the release, while the yield on China’s 10-year government bond remained stable near 1.7%. The data may provide support for selected sectors tied to AI, electronics, and commodities, but are less favorable for the broader Chinese equity market, where margin pressure and weak household demand remain significant headwinds.