Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

China will further probe Nvidia . US100 retreated on the news

09:40 15 September 2025

Reports from China indicate that authorities are continuing an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, finding the US chipmaker culpable of market monopolization. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) launched a probe into the US giant on suspicion of monopolizing the market and discriminating against Chinese companies, particularly regarding its 2020 acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

The ongoing investigation has cast further doubt on Nvidia's revenue from China. The company recently stated in a report that it would not be publishing China sales data for the coming quarters due to significant uncertainty. Earlier this year, investors reacted euphorically to reports that tech companies like Nvidia would be granted permission to export high-tech products to China in exchange for a 15 percent tax on sales to the country's federal budget.

Nvidia's China sales have already fallen sharply, from 26 percent to around 17 percent of total revenue, following the introduction of US export restrictions. However, the main challenges now stem from China itself, including the ongoing antitrust probe and the drive for domestic chip production, such as by Alibaba. Nvidia shares fell 2 percent in pre-market trading, and the Nasdaq 100 retreated around 75 points following the news.

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.09.2025
20:07

Daily Summary – Fed finally cuts rates, but does not guarantee further moves 💲🎙️

The Fed decided today to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%, in line with expectations. The decision was made almost unanimously, with...

 20:06

Fed cuts rates

More cuts expected GDP revised higher Overall mild market reaction, but gold price sinks After some short term volatility, stocks could rally...

 20:05

⏬US100 down 1% during Fed press conference

Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app