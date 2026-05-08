Cloudflare: strong results, weak outlook, and a painful market reaction

Cloudflare reported its Q1 2026 results, which were very strong on a financial level, but at the same time were overshadowed by a sharp market reaction to changes in strategy and guidance.

The company generated revenue of approximately $639.8 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth and clearly beating analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings also came in ahead of forecasts at around $0.25 per share, alongside operating income of roughly $73 million. Cloudflare also delivered solid cash flow, generating about $84 million in free cash flow, confirming that the business remains strongly cash-generative despite continued heavy investment.

On the operational side, some margin pressure was visible. Gross margin declined to around 72.8%, mainly due to higher infrastructure costs and a growing share of traffic and services linked to new workloads, including AI. At the same time, the company maintained strong customer growth momentum, particularly in large enterprise contracts, where both the number of customers and contract value continue to expand rapidly.

The real turning point for sentiment, however, came from the next-quarter outlook and a major workforce restructuring decision. Cloudflare announced a reduction of around 20% of its workforce, or more than 1,100 employees, explaining the move as part of a shift toward an AI-driven and highly automated operating model. The company describes this direction as “AI-first,” where an increasing share of tasks will be handled by agent-based AI systems rather than human labor.

The market reacted in a mixed way. On one hand, there was strong revenue growth and improving operating profitability, but on the other hand concerns were driven by softer forward guidance and significant one-time restructuring costs amounting to tens of millions of dollars. As a result, investors focused more on the future outlook than on current performance.

Overall, the market response was highly negative, as strong current results were weighed against more cautious guidance and a major cost restructuring initiative. The stock fell by as much as roughly 20% in a short period. Investors increasingly began to view Cloudflare as transitioning from a high-growth phase into a business model restructuring stage, where efficiency and profitability take precedence over pure expansion.

Source: xStation5