Coca-Cola Shares Steady as Q1 Earnings Beat Despite Revenue Miss

Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported mixed first-quarter results Tuesday, with earnings slightly exceeding analyst expectations while revenue fell short amid currency headwinds and pressure in key developed markets.

Q1 Results Show Mixed Performance

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.72 by 1.39% and representing a 1.39% increase from the same period last year. However, quarterly sales came in at $11.10 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $11.14 billion by 0.37% and marking a 1.77% decrease from $11.30 billion in the same period last year.

The beverage giant posted adjusted organic revenue growth of 6%, exceeding expectations of 5.2%, driven by strong price/mix performance of 5% and a 2% increase in unit case volume. Comparable operating margin improved to 33.8% from 32.4% in the year-ago period, also surpassing the estimated 33%.

By category, sparkling soft drinks unit case volume grew 2%, while water, sports, coffee, and tea also increased 2%. Nutrition, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages saw more modest growth at 1%.

Coca-Cola (D1)

The stock is trading above both the 30- and 50-day SMAs. Bulls will aim to retest recent highs, while bears will attempt to push the price below the $70 level. The RSI is showing hidden bearish divergence, forming lower highs while the price makes higher highs. Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a bearish crossover, signaling potential downside risk.