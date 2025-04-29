Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Coca-Cola Shares Steady as Q1 Earnings Beat Despite Revenue Miss

12:17 29 April 2025

Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported mixed first-quarter results Tuesday, with earnings slightly exceeding analyst expectations while revenue fell short amid currency headwinds and pressure in key developed markets.

 

Q1 Results Show Mixed Performance

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.72 by 1.39% and representing a 1.39% increase from the same period last year. However, quarterly sales came in at $11.10 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $11.14 billion by 0.37% and marking a 1.77% decrease from $11.30 billion in the same period last year.

The beverage giant posted adjusted organic revenue growth of 6%, exceeding expectations of 5.2%, driven by strong price/mix performance of 5% and a 2% increase in unit case volume. Comparable operating margin improved to 33.8% from 32.4% in the year-ago period, also surpassing the estimated 33%.

By category, sparkling soft drinks unit case volume grew 2%, while water, sports, coffee, and tea also increased 2%. Nutrition, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages saw more modest growth at 1%.

Coca-Cola (D1)

The stock is trading above both the 30- and 50-day SMAs. Bulls will aim to retest recent highs, while bears will attempt to push the price below the $70 level. The RSI is showing hidden bearish divergence, forming lower highs while the price makes higher highs. Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a bearish crossover, signaling potential downside risk.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

30.04.2025
21:19

Microsoft Beats Expectations in Q3 2025 as Cloud and AI Drive Growth

Microsoft has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, significantly surpassing analyst expectations and underscoring...

 18:39

Daily Summary: Wall Street Slides as Economic Data Shows Contraction and Earnings Dissapoint

U.S. stocks tumble as GDP contracts unexpectedly with the US500 falling 1.09%, US30 dropping 0.85%, and US100 sliding 1.19% after data showed the U.S....

 17:12

Oil Prices Hit Four-Year Low at 58 USD

Oil prices have plummeted to their lowest level in four years, with West Texas Intermediate (OIL.WTI) crude dropping more than 19% in April while Brent...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app