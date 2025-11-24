Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

18:00 · 24 November 2025

Cocoa futures recover 1% from 21-month low 🍫

COCOA
Commodities
Key takeaways
  • Cocoa futures dipped 2.4% today, hitting 21-month low on higher supplies in Ivory Coast.
  • Potential slowdown in bean arrivals might limit further losses.

Cocoa futures hit 21-month low today, further extending a strong downward trend that resumed in early November. The contract managed to recover around 1% above yesterday close after diving below the lower bound of a decreasing channel in the early trading (-2.4% in the most critical moment).

The main driver of the resumed pression are the continued upside surprises in cocoa supplies from Ivory Coast, with port arrivals exceeding 100,000 tons for a third straight week. This steady flow has brought cumulative deliveries close to last year’s levels, easing concerns after a weak start to the season in October. 

Worth noting that despite the recent surge in arrivals, underlying crop conditions remain fragile. Field surveys suggest this year’s tree crop is only marginally better than last season’s, with the main harvest potentially slightly weaker due to earlier dry weather. This could signal slower port arrivals in the coming weeks and potential easing of the downward trend.

 

RSI has returned to the oversold territory, following the easing of selling pressure in mid-October. Source: xStation5

 

26 November 2025, 11:31

