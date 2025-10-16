Cocoa with limited reaction to weaker grinding data from Europe

- Cocoa futures near 5850 USD
- Weak ECA grinding data from Europe
- Q3 data shows 4.8% decline signalling falling demand
- Cocoa futures near 5850 USD
- Weak ECA grinding data from Europe
- Q3 data shows 4.8% decline signalling falling demand
Futures on cocoa didn't react to very weak European grinding data which felt 4.8% in Q3 on a yearly basis to 337,353 tons (vs 353,334 tons in Q3 2024) according to European Cocoa Association (ECA). Weak numbers suggest problems from the demand side as high price of cocoa-related products pressured consumers. The grinding data measure the amount of cocoa beans processed into butter but also powder. The market looks oversold, and we assume that this specific conditions are the reason why price didn't react to the report today.
Source: xStation5
VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
Precious metals decline 📉Gold down 2%; Silver loses 4%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.