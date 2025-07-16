Coffee surges 3% amid lack of rain in Brazil

Coffee futures (COFFEE) are rebounding by over 3% today, attempting to reverse the downward trend that has driven coffee contract prices to their lowest levels since September 2024. The main driver behind the gains is a lack of rainfall in Brazil. According to data from Brazil’s Somar Meteorologia, the Minas Gerais region—a key area for Arabica cultivation—received no rainfall last week. No rain is forecast for this week either, which may deteriorate crop quality and gradually disrupt supply from this crucial market.
Additionally, the uncertain future of Trump-era tariffs on Brazil, which could potentially be extended to include coffee, is fueling volatility and uncertainty. Vietnam, another key player in the coffee market, is also at risk of facing tariffs ranging from 20% to even 40%. Indonesia and Cambodia, important links in the U.S. coffee supply chain, have already been hit with 32% and 25% tariffs, respectively—measures that could raise the cost of imported coffee in the U.S. In 2024, the U.S. imported 1.6 million tons of coffee, with 8.1 million tons coming from Brazil, according to data from Cecafe.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.