Consumer spending rises in France; inflation prelim declines📋

French Consumer Spending MoM Actual 0.4% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
French Non-Farm Payrolls Revised 0.0% (Previous -0.3%)
French CPI YoY NSA Prelim 0.9% (Forecast 1%, Previous 0.9%)
- French CPI MoM NSA Prelim -0.1% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.1%)
French HICP YoY Prelim 0.8% (Forecast 1%, Previous 0.8%)
- French HICP MoM Prelim -0.2% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.1%)
French PPI YoY -0.8% (Forecast -, Previous 0.1%)
- French PPI MoM 0% (Forecast -, Previous -0.2%)
French GDP QoQ Final 0.5% (Forecast 0.5%, Previous 0.5%)
- French GDP YoY Final 0.9% (Forecast 0.9%, Previous 0.9%)
Futures on CAC40 (FRA40) gains slightly today amid macro readings supporting sentiments on France stock market.
