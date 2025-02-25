Corn dips the most since 4-months on higher US planting and weather improvement in South America📉

Corn futures (CORN) on CBOT decline nearly 1% today, extending speculative sell-off after recent contract rollover. The decline comes after months of record gains, during which corn futures reached levels last seen in August 2023. The drop in corn prices is also influencing positioning in wheat (WHEAT) and soybean (SOYBEAN) contracts.
Corn momentum is easing
-
Favorable prices are prompting markets to raise their forecasts for planted acreage in the U.S. this season, potentially increasing supply. CoBank estimates that US corn plantings could be as much as 4% higher, reaching over 94.5 million acres of land.
- The weakening dollar and declining U.S. stockpiles previously fueled price increases, but the market is now worried that Trump’s renewed threat of tariffs on Mexico and Canada could strengthen the dollar. Additionally, forecasts of heavy rainfall in Argentina and Brazil are contributing to the downward trend in corn futures amid sowing fears easing
- CBOT data shows that large funds were net sellers of corn both on Friday and during yesterday’s session in Chicago. Large speculators still hold a significant net long position in CBOT corn futures, according to CoT data.
- On Friday, the USDA will release its wheat harvest projections during the Agricultural Outlook Forum. A potential upward revision in supply estimates could create pressure on corn.
- Following corn’s decline, wheat is also experiencing losses, despite forecasts from Russian state agencies indicating that unfavorable weather in the southern regions is unlikely to have a significant negative impact on supply.
- Meanwhile, AgRural has slightly lowered its soybean harvest forecast in Brazil to 168.2 million metric tons from the previously projected 171 million. Nevertheless, the upcoming harvest is still expected to be the largest in history.
CORN (D1 Interval)
Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.