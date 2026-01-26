Cosmic increases in precious metals, yen in turbo mode! 🚀

The session across the Atlanti c is proceeding in a positive mood, with the most important indices on Wall Street enjoying a good start to the week. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is gaining around 0.6%, and the Dow Jones is up 0.4%.

The sessions on the Old Continent were similar, with a few exceptions . The French CAC 40 ultimately ended the day slightly down. The British FTSE 100 index recorded a symbolic increase, while the German DAX fared much better, gaining 0.2%, as did the Spanish IBEX 35, ending the session up 0.8%.

Tensions between the US and Canada are rising f ollowing President Donald Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on Canadian goods.

In January, the Dallas Fed's industrial activity index rose from -10.9 to -1.2, showing a clear improvement in the region's industrial sector, although industry is still in a slight contraction phase.

January's Ifo data for Germany , slightly below forecasts, confirm economic stagnation, with low demand and caution on the part of companies, which limits investment and does not encourage the ECB to raise interest rates quickly.

The forex market is seeing a sharp appreciation of the yen, which is the result of coordinated action by the US and Japan to halt its further weakening.

The precious metals market continues to be euphoric. Gold is up more than 2% and testing the USD 5,100 per ounce level, while silver is up sharply by nearly 12%, finally breaking through the USD 114 per ounce mark. Palladium is up nearly 5% and has broken through the $2,110 per ounce mark, while platinum is up a modest 1.7% and is testing the $2,820 per ounce level.

A slight correction is visible on the oil market . WTI oil contracts are down about 0.9%, while Brent crude is down 0.6%.