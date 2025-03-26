Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

CPI falls, but service prices continue to be tricky for the BOE

07:40 26 March 2025

Inflation eased in last month, and the headline rate dropped to 2.8% from 3% at the start of the year. The core rate of CPI also moderated to 3.5% from 3.7%. The key service sector price index remained stubbornly fixed at 5%, dashing hopes that service prices might retreat to below this level.

The moderation in headline inflation partly reverses the jump in price growth in January, but it is still above the 2.5% rate from December, and the decline to 1.7% back in  September 2024 looks like a distant memory.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Women’s clothing prices were the biggest driver for the fall in price growth last month, while the price of alcohol rose slightly. There continues to be a gap between goods prices and service prices. Service price growth remains robust at 5% a year, compared to the CPI goods index, which slowed further in February to 0.8% from 1% at the start of the year.

The monthly rate of price growth was less than expected at 0.4%, vs. 0.5%, however, this suggests that price growth in the UK remains an issue that could hinder BOE rate cuts.

A mild reaction to CPI

The market reaction to this data has been minimal, as the focus remains on the Spring Statement later today. The pound has dropped slightly, but GBP/USD is down less than 20 pips so far on Wednesday, the bond markets are not open, but we think that UK Gilts will also have a mild reaction to this data.

The bigger test for the UK bond market will be how it reacts to the Spring Statement, in particular the growth forecasts. We expect the OBR’s forecasts, which have a history of inaccuracy, to forecast a lower rate of growth compared to the OECD forecasts, which is one of the big problems with forecasts – they are often different.  Even so, should weak OBR growth forecasts cause bond yields to spike, then the pound could come under pressure later today.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

27.03.2025
06:52

Morning wrap (27.03.2025)

Stock indices on Wall Street returned to a correction yesterday (Nasdaq: -2%, S&P500: -1.1%, DJIA: -0.3%, Russell 2000: -1%), mainly due to a...
26.03.2025
18:59

Daily summary: US tech sell-off drags down Wall Street. VIX surges 6% as fear rise

The US500 fell 1.22% to extend its worst quarterly slide since 2023, the US100 dropped 2%, and the US30 with losses of 0.4%. The session brings a major...

 18:42

Tesla drops 6% amid EV subsidy freeze in Canada 📉

Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are down nearly 6% today, contributing to the broader 1.6% sell-off on the Nasdaq. Alongside Nvidia, they are among the weakest...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app