Crypto market sentiment deteriorates; Ethereum drops nearly 6% 🚨

During today's session, we are observing a significant deterioration in sentiment on the crypto market. Bitcoin fell almost 8% from over $99k to $92k today; yesterday, ETF funds experienced record net outflows in months of $438 million. Today's session, however, is focused on Ethereum, where declines are already reaching almost 6%.
What are the causes of these declines? At the moment, it seems that it is mainly the effect of some investors closing profitable positions. Remember that in just 16 days (since the beginning of November), the price of BTC has jumped by almost 47%. A similar scale of increases was observed on Ethereum.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.