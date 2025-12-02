D-Wave Enters the Federal Sector. Shares on the Rise!

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. are up 3% during today’s session following the announcement of a new business unit aimed at expanding the adoption of quantum technologies within the U.S. government. The unit will focus on developing solutions for the federal sector, including application development, creating products that meet federal requirements, and marketing activities supporting the deployment of quantum systems.

The company recently installed its Advantage2 quantum computer at Davidson Technologies. The system is being used to solve key government challenges and handle sensitive applications, allowing D-Wave to test and scale quantum technologies in a federal environment. Davidson Technologies serves both the U.S. Department of War and commercial clients in the aerospace sector, significantly broadening the potential applications of quantum computers.

The creation of the federal business unit responds to growing demand from the U.S. defense sector for quantum technologies, which can support logistics, transportation, strategic analysis, and other critical national security tasks. The situation is reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s, when the first clients of semiconductor companies were U.S. government agencies and the military. Those early contracts enabled rapid technological development and commercialization of new products, providing a historical precedent that government support can accelerate growth in innovative sectors.

D-Wave reports increasing revenues and stable margins, indicating solid business fundamentals. The federal unit is expected to boost revenue potential in the medium term if interest in quantum technologies translates into concrete contracts. While implementing such solutions involves long sales cycles and operational challenges, the new unit significantly enhances the company’s potential in national security and defense and enables practical use of the Advantage2 system.

