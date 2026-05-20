Daily Summary: 6% Oil Declines Fuel Stock Gains

🔑 The main factor shaping volatility

The main driver of today's moves appears to be falling energy commodity prices. Brent crude oil is currently trading below $105 a barrel, down 6% from its opening price. TFT natural gas saw a similar decline. This limited further gains in bond yields, which had reached their highest levels in the United States since January 2025, when President Trump was inaugurated.

Markets are awaiting NVIDIA's earnings release, scheduled for 10:30 p.m. The semiconductor market is seeing strong gains today, partly fueled by the announcement of strikes by Samsung workers. Profits are being recordedm.inIntel (5.6%) and Micron (3.4%).

🌍 Geopolitics

The said increase in the prices of energy raw materials is partly due to announcements thatappliesPresident Trump emphasized today that negotiations with Iran are in their "final stages." He also noted, however, that if Iran fails to comply with US demands, it should expect a return to attacks. The Republican's statements are highly erratic and inconsistent, preventing markets from increasing their bets on a swift and meaningful agreement between the parties. The probability of such an event occurring before the end of June, as implied by the Polymarket portal, increased today from 28% to 37%, partly reflecting a shift in market sentiment.

Chart 1: Likelihood of a lasting agreement between the US and Iran by the end of June according to Polymarket (April 18 - May 20)

Source: Polymarket via Bloomberg (20.05.2026)

📊 Macro data

UK CPI inflation data surprised to the downside today. The core measure reached its lowest level since July 2021 (2.5%), pleasantly surprising investors and significantly reducing bets on interest rate hikes from the Bank of England. Two upward moves before the end of the year are no longer fully priced in, and the likelihood of a July hike is comparable to a coin toss.

Investors are already looking ahead to tomorrow's release of the PMI figures for May for major economies. In the meantime, we still have the FOMC minutes, which are the minutes of the committee's last meeting.

📈 Indexes

Before NVIDIA's earnings release, the S&P gained 0.8%, and the NASDAQ Composite 1.2%. European markets closed the day with even stronger gains. The German DAX rose 1.4%, the French CAC40 1.7%, and the pan-European EuroStoxx50 2.1%.

💼 Shares

Once again, AI ecosystem companies are performing strongly. As mentioned, some of them are supported by the planned start of the Samsung workers' strike on Thursday. However, the market is primarily awaiting NVIDIA's results, which will help determine the future direction of market sentiment towards the sector.

Among the biggest winners today we find:

AMD (9,8%),

Intel (5,6%),

Micron (3,4%).

💱 Currencies

Amid a general improvement in risk sentiment, higher-beta currencies, such as the Swedish krona and the currencies of the Antipodes, are gaining ground. Despite declining expectations for rate hikes, the British pound is also gaining strength. The EUR/USD pair remains relatively stable (0.2%).

In emerging markets, currencies most exposed to the long-term energy crisis in the Strait of Hormuz (ZAR, KRW, HUF) are gaining.

🛢️ Raw materials

Growing hopes for an end to the conflict in the Middle East led to a significant decline in oil and gas prices today (both Brent crude oil and gas from the Dutch TTF exchange fell by over 6%). The resulting decline in government bond yields, in turn, supported silver (3%) and gold (1%).

₿ Cryptocurrencies

Market sentiment favors both Bitcoin and Ethereum, with both gaining about 1% today.

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Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst at XTB