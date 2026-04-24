Daily summary: AI optimism, Nvidia stock surge & second round of US - Iran talks drive optimism on Wall Street

US indices are surging on Friday supported by semiconductor stocks and scheduled second rounf of US - Iran talks in Pakistan, where Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are headed to negotiate the peace deal. Nasdaq 100 is up 1,85% while S&P 500 is climbing 0,7% - new historic records are set today for both. Nvidia shares are up almost 5% today rising to new all-tim high and reaching market capitalization of $5 billion.
The US dollar is weakening, while precious metals are edging higher, with silver standing out—up more than 1.5%. Gold is gaining around 0.6%. Despite optimism in equity markets, Bitcoin has failed to reach new highs and is posting a slight decline, holding near $77.5K.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro halted the criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, paving the way for the approval of his successor amid concerns over President Donald Trump’s attacks on the independence of the central bank.
Final University of Michigan consumer sentiment came in stronger than expected, while inflation expectations showed mixed signals.
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final): 49.8 (above forecast of 48.5 and prior 47.6)
- Consumer Expectations Index (final): 48.1 (above forecast of 47.7 and prior 46.1)
- Current Conditions Index (final): 52.5 (above forecast of 51.0 and prior 50.1)
- 5-year inflation expectations (final): 3.5% (above forecast of 3.4% and prior 3.4%)
- 1-year inflation expectations (final): 4.7% (below forecast of 4.8% and prior 4.8%)
(Daily summary in progress)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
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