Daily summary: Big Tech weighs on Wall Street, oil prices retreat on Trump's speech in Davos, dollar weakens (23.01.2025)

- After a mixed opening, Wall Street indices mostly moved into positive territory (S&P500: +0.2%, DJIA: +0.75%, Russell 2000: +0.25%). The exception was the Nasdaq 100 (-0.2%), dragged down mainly by Big Tech (Nvidia: -1.05%, Tesla: -1.05%, Intel: -2%, Apple: -0.13%, Amazon: -0.7%).
- European indices closed the session in the green (Germany's DAX: +0.74%, France's CAC40: +0.7%, UK's FTSE 100: +0.23%, Italy's FTSE MIB: +0.72%, Switzerland's SMI: +0.47%).
- Electronic Arts (EA.US) is down nearly 17% following disappointing preliminary Q3 2024/25 results and the company's lowered full-year forecasts for fiscal 2024/25. The weaker performance was attributed to the much cooler reception of its annually released sports games (particularly EA Sports FC 2025) and lower player interest in the latest Dragon Age title.
- Disappointing Q4 2024 results pushed Puma's shares down by 22%, marking the worst session in the company's history and its lowest valuation since 2018.
- The U.S. dollar (USD) is losing ground against all G10 currencies. The euro is strengthening by 0.15%, helped by the lack of specific tariff policies announced by the Trump administration towards the EU. The British pound (GBP) is appreciating by 0.33%, its strongest gain in three days. The Japanese yen (JPY) is up 0.35% ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision (the market assigns a 94% probability of a 25 basis point hike).
- U.S. jobless claims rose by 233,000, exceeding forecasts of 220,000. This marks the third consecutive report showing an increase in new claims week-over-week.
- Energy commodities are mostly in the red: Brent and WTI crude oil are down 0.84% and 1.06%, respectively, following Trump's declaration that he will pressure OPEC to lower oil prices.
- The decline in oil contracts was not helped by the DOE report on weekly crude inventory changes, which showed a larger-than-expected drop. The change amounted to -1.02 million barrels versus the forecasted -0.4 million barrels.
- Natural gas contracts (NATGAS) are down 1% following forecasts of higher temperatures next week. Additionally, an EIA report indicates that U.S. gas inventories are declining slower than expected, adding further downward pressure on prices. According to the report, inventory changes were -233 billion cubic feet versus the forecasted -244 billion cubic feet.
- Bitcoin is recovering most of yesterday's losses (+1.26%), while Solana (-3.5%), Ethereum (-0.4%), Ripple (-1.95%), and the recently volatile Dogecoin (-2.15%) are losing ground.
- Weaker sentiment is also visible in precious metals. Apart from palladium (+0.5%), declines are being observed in silver (-1.1%) and platinum (-0.57%) contracts. Gold has recovered almost all of today's losses and is currently trading flat.
