Daily Summary: Chip War Weighs on Wall Street as Oil Plunges After US–Iran Ceasefire ⭐

Little trace remains on Wall Street of the initial euphoria triggered by news of a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Key US indices are currently trading in the red.

S&P 500 is down about 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 falls nearly 0.7%, while only Dow Jones remains marginally in positive territory.

Pressure is focused primarily on the semiconductor sector and companies tied to the memory market.

Micron falls over 5.5%, Sandisk drops nearly 12%, and Nvidia drops over 5%.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers are faring somewhat better, posting gains today.

The deterioration in sentiment was driven by reports on China's progress in developing its own semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which could threaten the position of European industry leader ASML in the future.

Reports indicate that Beijing is developing domestic DUV (Deep Ultraviolet Lithography) equipment, a key technology used to produce advanced chips.

This news heightened investor concerns over growing competition in the semiconductor sector and its potential impact on the future results of Western manufacturers.

Furthermore, tech tensions between the US and China were underscored by Donald Trump's statement regarding AI competition: "They are looking at us, we are looking at them."

These words were interpreted as a sign that the strategic battle for dominance in AI and key technologies remains one of the market's top themes.

Consequently, the AI and semiconductor segment took the hardest hit—a sector that served as a main growth driver on Wall Street in recent years.

Investors worry that the development of China's chip industry could limit the long-term advantage of American and European technology firms.

The session in the Old Continent ended in a decidedly better mood.

European equity sentiment was buoyed primarily by the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf, which eased fears of further escalation and energy price pressures.

The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, as did France's CAC 40.