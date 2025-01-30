Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Global indices in the green, widespread optimism on crypto and new ATH on gold (30.01.2025)

19:13 30 January 2025
  • On Wall Street, we are seeing a return of broad optimism, with major U.S. indices heading toward the session's close in the green (S&P 500: +0.5%, Nasdaq: +0.1%, DJIA: +0.6%, Russell 2000: +1.3%).
  • Microsoft (MSFT.US) is weighing most heavily on the technology sector today, falling 6.2% after comments indicating slower growth in the cloud sector due to a lack of data centers needed to support demand for AI solutions.
  • Among the Magnificent 7 stocks, Nvidia (NVDA.US: -3.2%), Amazon (AMZN.US: -1%), and Apple (AAPL.US: -0.2%) are also declining. Apple will present its Q4 and full-year 2024 results after the session.
  • European indices are extending their winning streak: Germany's DAX is hitting another record high (+0.41%), France's CAC 40 is recovering from the luxury goods sector panic (+0.88%), and gains are also seen in the UK's FTSE 100 (+1.04%), Italy's FTSE MIB (+0.16%), Switzerland's SMI (+0.6%), Spain's IBEX 35 (+1.08%), and Poland's WIG20 (+1.77%).
  • The ECB, as expected, cut its interest rates by 25 basis points. According to Christine Lagarde, disinflation is progressing as forecasted, and the 2% target will be reached this year. The EU economy is expected to remain weak in the short term, with future prospects defined by uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments.
  • Germany's economy is experiencing a stronger recession than anticipated: GDP in Q4 declined by 0.4% year-over-year (forecast: -0.3%, previous: +0.1%).
  • U.S. natural gas inventories fell below the five-year average by 321 billion cubic feet this week (forecast: 313 billion, previous: 223 billion).
  • As a result NATGAS futures are down 4%. In case of other energy commodities, brent is trading flat, with WTI down 0.4%.
  • On the forex market, the Japanese yen (JPY) remains dominant, strengthening 0.56% against the dollar. The euro and British pound are slightly appreciating against the USD (+0.03%), while the Swiss franc is under selling pressure, losing 0.2% against the dollar. The dollar index is down just 0.14% despite significant volatility during today’s session.
  • Optimism prevails in the precious metals market. Gold is hitting a new high around $2,795 per ounce (+1.3%), silver is up 2.3%, and platinum is rising 2.2%.
  • Cryptocurrencies are experiencing strong gains today: Bitcoin is up 2%, Ethereum and Chainlink have gained 4.4%, and Solana is rising by 4%.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

31.01.2025
15:51

Cipher Mining Soars on $50M SoftBank Investment, Strategic Partnership 📈

Cipher Mining's stock surged dramatically after announcing a $50 million investment from SoftBank, marking a significant expansion into high-performance...

 13:34

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after in line with expectations PCE report

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: PCE price index: Actual 0.3%. Forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1%...

 12:01

Major Oil Companies Report Mixed Q4 2024 Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Chevron Corporation (CVX.US) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.US) released their Q4 2024 earnings reports today, showcasing the industry's resilience...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator