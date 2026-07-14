Daily Summary: Lower inflation weakens the dollar and awakens gold and S&P 500 to gains

The drop in inflation and improvement in market sentiment led to a clear recovery in the equity markets today. S&P 500 futures (US500) are rising by over 0.4%, while

tech Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are gaining as much as 1.3%

. It is worth highlighting that

the US100 index is just 3% away from its all-time highs, while the US500 is only 0.5% from its record