Daily Summary: Markets Euphoric Following a Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Relations

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary peace agreement, concluding a military conflict that has been ongoing since February.

Under the agreement, a 60-day ceasefire has been established and is scheduled to take effect immediately.

The official signing of the memorandum is set for Friday in Switzerland, with the text of the document expected to be published shortly after the ceremony.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first to report the agreement, followed by confirmations from US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

According to declarations from Iranian authorities, military operations are to be terminated across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Further negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program, economic sanctions, and regional security issues are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

A full peace treaty has not yet been signed; the current document functions only as a framework agreement and ceasefire, leaving the final resolution of Iran's nuclear program and future sanctions outstanding.

During a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the readiness of the French armed forces to support securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon US approval and coordination, signaling Europe's willingness to actively participate in stabilizing the region.

Israel remains the primary risk factor and a potential flashpoint, as several Israeli politicians view the agreement critically and openly emphasize that the framework established between the US and Iran is not binding for Israel, given that it does not address the nuclear program or the activities of Iranian-backed groups in the region.

US President Donald Trump announced that the American administration's focus is beginning to shift from the conflict with Iran toward issues related to the Russia–Ukraine war, suggesting a potential increase in US involvement in the negotiation process following constructive discussions with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.