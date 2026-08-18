Daily Summary: Nasdaq at 1-week low, gold and silver erase gains (18.08.2026)

📊 Indices and Companies
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US indices extended declines, driven by a sell-off in the semiconductor and memory sector (Philly Semiconductor Index: -5.5%) and concerns over rising global treasury yields. Nasdaq futures led the losses (US100: -1.6%), followed by the Russell 2000 (US2000: -1.1%), S&P 500 (US500: -0.5%), and Dow Jones (US30: -0.1%).
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Declines also dominated in Europe. The largest drops were recorded in Italian FTSE MIB futures (ITA40: -0.8%), Dutch AEX (NED25: -0.7%), and French CAC40 (FRA40: -0.6%). Only the UK's FTSE 100 (UK100: +0.05%) and Swiss SMI (SUI20: +0.45%) resisted the downturn.
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Apple (AAPL.US: +1.5%) will change its EU developer rules starting October, ending an antitrust dispute with the European Commission. The new regulations unify commission rates and block redirects to external payments for users under 13, allowing the company to avoid fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover.
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Meta (META.US: -3.1%) faces a federal trial brought by 29 states over allegations of intentionally fostering youth addiction and violating child privacy laws. The company faces court-mandated platform changes and potential financial penalties ranging from $193 billion to $1.4 trillion.
🌍 Economy and Geopolitics
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Donald Trump announced the reopening and demining of the Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy while maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports. The President added that no talks are taking place with Iran. Tehran threatened sabotage attacks on passing vessels, maintaining high risks for energy transport.
💱 Currencies, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies
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A mild risk-off tone is visible in the Forex market. The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) bounced 0.1%, with outflows primarily affecting Antipodean currencies (AUDUSD: -0.2%; NZDUSD: -0.4%). USDJPY added 0.15% to trade near its highest level since the last currency intervention (at 159.60). EURUSD traded flat near 1.157.
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Gold (GOLD) erased nearly all gains from the previous two sessions (-1.2% to approx. $4,360). Silver (SILVER) slipped 2.8% to approx. $64.
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Brent crude futures (OIL) are trading in limbo near $91 per barrel amid a diplomatic deadlock in the Middle East. Natural gas futures (NATGAS) gained in both Europe and on NYMEX (+2.7% and +2.2%, respectively).
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Bitcoin posted a modest 0.6% gain to $64,820, while Ethereum rose +0.5% to $1,916. Sentiment across the broader crypto market remains mixed (Polygon: +2.8%; Graph: -1.5%, Dogecoin: -0.15%).
Target shares fall despite strong results and guidance 🚩 Is the US consumer still holding up?
Market wrap: European equities try to halt the decline 🚩 Heidelberger falls 5% after earnings
Crypto news: Bitcoin price proves "resilient" despite Wall Street losses 🔼 Is the cryptocurrency at a key turning point?
Will Europe make it before winter?
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