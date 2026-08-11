Daily Summary - Oil gains due to uncertainty, market awaits inflation data

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

. It is worth noting that despite weak data from the US labor market and the expectation of falling inflation, yields in the US remain high, which does not justify the high prices of gold.

, and the yield on British debt securities is

, and the yield on British debt securities is

, and the yield on British debt securities is

, and the yield on British debt securities is

, and the yield on British debt securities is

, and the yield on British debt securities is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

After 7 pm, the yield on US 10-year bonds is

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

The Australian central bank (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at the current level, which met market expectations. Investors Down Under are now focusing on global impulses, awaiting key inflation data from the US.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

warned that China's growing economic competitiveness poses an increasing challenge to the economic growth of the European Union.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

Trade representatives from the US and Canada are finalizing the details of a potential economic agreement they plan to present next week. This initiative aims to secure trade relations against potential political changes after the presidential election.

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

on an annualized basis, which was minimally above the expected 4.05 million. Despite beating forecasts, the real estate market remains sluggish due to high mortgage interest rates, and prices rose by

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

Existing home sales in the US in July reached

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

, emphasized that inflation currently remains the biggest challenge for the US economy. However, he noted that the stable condition of consumers should protect the market from a deeper downturn, although he described the labor market itself as stable but far from very good.

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

The head of the local Chicago Fed,

European stock markets ended the day with mixed sentiment, but the German DAX and the Spanish Ibex managed to set new all-time highs. The German index gained 0.26% , closing at 26,391.43 pts, while the Spanish benchmark rose by 0.20% , supported by a strong corporate earnings season and hopes for de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Looking at the futures contracts, DE40 is currently gaining 0.14%, and SPA35 is rising by 0.32%

The quarterly earnings season on Wall Street is nearing its end, and investors' attention is focused on whether the current gains can maintain momentum. Positive surprises in tech company earnings have improved sentiment, but high valuations are forcing markets to be cautious ahead of the CPI inflation data release.

The American giant Nvidia plans to launch a financing program aimed at supporting the next wave of artificial intelligence development on Wall Street. The company seeks to secure capital for hardware infrastructure development, which is intended to strengthen its dominant market position. Additionally, the company is working on a new Nemotron 4 model with a trillion parameters, which is set to directly compete with OpenAI solutions.

Intel announced a plan to allocate $20 billion for investments intended to enable the company to return to a technological leadership position. At the same time, reports emerged in the market that approximately 33% of investor orders in the recent stock offering did not receive any share allocation.

The sportswear manufacturers sector came under strong pressure after the disappointing financial results of the On Holding brand for the second quarter, which also decided to lower its annual revenue forecast. This translated into drops in the valuations of other industry giants, such as Nike , Puma , and Adidas .

SpaceXAI announced the launch of the beta version of its Grok Bot software, which is intended to function as a team of virtual assistants performing business tasks. The tool has been made available to premium package subscribers on desktop and mobile systems.

Anthropic finalized a $9.1 billion deal with Riot Platforms , a company specializing in Bitcoin mining that recently made its data centers available for AI computations.

The calendar of publications for the coming days includes financial reports from European giants such as E.On , ABN Amro , Hannover Re , and Sampo .

After 7 pm, the S&P 500 index futures contract is losing 0.31% , while the Nasdaq 100 is losing 0.54% , and the Dow Jones is down 0.12% .