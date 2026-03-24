Daily summary: Trump’s remarks give Wall Street some hope🗽 Oil hovers around $100

The release of preliminary US PMI data for March came in weaker than expected, with the overall business sentiment indicator falling to its lowest level in 11 months, following softer data from Europe. While the manufacturing index surprised to the upside, the services sector declined notably.

US Composite PMI (March): 51.4 (Forecast: 51.9; Previous: 51.9)

Manufacturing PMI: 52.4 (Forecast: 51.5; Previous: 51.6)

52.4 (Forecast: 51.5; Previous: 51.6) Services PMI: 51.1 (Forecast: 52.0; Previous: 51.7)

March PMI data from the largest euro area economies painted a mixed picture of economic conditions. Germany delivered a positive surprise in manufacturing, but services underperformed, leading to a decline in the composite index. France, meanwhile, saw manufacturing remain just above the neutral threshold, but services and the composite index stayed below 50, signaling ongoing weakness in economic activity.

Eurozone Composite PMI: 50.5 (Forecast: 50.4; Previous: 51.9)

Manufacturing PMI (S&P Global, March): 51.4 (Forecast: 49.8; Previous: 50.8)

51.4 (Forecast: 49.8; Previous: 50.8) Services PMI: 50.1 (Forecast: 50.5; Previous: 51.9)

Germany Composite PMI: 51.9 (Forecast: 52.2; Previous: 53.5)

Manufacturing PMI (March): 51.7 (Forecast: 49.5; Previous: 50.9)

51.7 (Forecast: 49.5; Previous: 50.9) Services PMI: 51.2 (Forecast: 52.5; Previous: 43.5)

France Composite PMI: 48.3 (Forecast: 49.3; Previous: 49.9)