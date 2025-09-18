Daily summary: Wall Street Extends Gains; NATGAS Drops After EIA Data 💡

- US stock markets opened at new all-time highs and remained near those levels until the end of the session.
- The dollar is strengthening in light of labor market and industrial data that positively surprised investors.
- Better-than-expected data regarding unemployment claims and forecasts from the Philadelphia Fed are extending the downward correction in the EURUSD pair. Today's publication also breaks the negative image of last week's data, when we saw claims rise to 263,000. Theoretically, they lower the incentive for the Fed to make faster interest rate cuts in the US.
- The Norwegian Krone strengthened after a "hawkish cut," while the Pound lost despite the Bank of England maintaining interest rates.
- The Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged at 4.0%, in line with market expectations. However, the vote ratio for maintaining rates is not as expected. Seven members voted to maintain, while eight were expected. Two BoE members voted for a cut: Dhingra and Taylor.
- The EIA showed another increase in gas inventories, causing NATGAS to lose over 4%.
- Positive sentiment is also prevailing in Europe. Almost all major European indices recorded gains today. The exception was the WIG20, which was the only one to lose today.
- Intel rose over 20% in today's session following an investment announcement from Nvidia.
- Commodities are struggling. Oil lost nearly 1% today, and most agricultural futures contracts are also down. Coffee and cocoa are down by 1.5%. Industrial metals are also losing.
- A slight correction is observed in precious metals. The deferral of recession fears is putting pressure on yields and gold prices. However, platinum is rising.
- In the crypto market, we observe clear optimism. Bitcoin prices are up by nearly 1.2% today, while Ethereum adds 1.6%. Larger gains are seen in altcoins, which seem to benefit from interest rate cuts in the US.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.