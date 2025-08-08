Daily summary: Wall Street gains, oil loses amid chances for truce in Ukraine

- Today's session on Wall Street is once again dominated by positive sentiment, which is related to expectations for a favorable outcome of talks between Trump and Putin next week. The reaction on European stock exchanges was mixed, with German Rheinmetall shares falling almost 2% right after the announcement.
- The US500 is up 0.5% two hours before the end of the session, while the US100 is up 0.6%. Next week, we will not see any more important results from major Wall Street companies. The US30 remains the laggard, falling today despite gains on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, driven mostly by tech companies such as Apple
- Crude oil fell sharply to $63 per barrel (WTI) amid the high likelihood of a meeting between Trump and Putin next week, which potentially reduces the chances of further sanctions and secondary tariffs being imposed on Russia. However, oil rebounded from support and is currently gaining about 0.2%.
- Recent reports in the US media indicate that Trump is to guarantee a ceasefire with Russian gains in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky indicates that his advisers are to talk to foreign allies. Zelensky points out that everything indicates that at least a ceasefire will be achieved.
- The price of natural gas returns below $3/MMBTU amid uncertainty about future gas consumption. Yesterday, the price rebounded due to a smaller-than-expected increase in inventories.
- The mood on the cryptocurrency market is optimistic, with investors' attention shifting away from Bitcoin itself, whose price has been consolidating between $114,000 and $117,000 in recent days.
- Ethereum is reaching $4,000 today amid strong demand from so-called treasury companies, which are becoming an alternative to ETFs, offering better conditions, including the use of staking. July was also the best month in history in terms of operations carried out on the ETH blockchain.
- EURUSD remains above 1.1600, rebounding significantly this week, which is related to uncertainty over tariffs. Gold falls below $3,400 per ounce again amid hopes for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
- Among BigTech companies, Apple dominates with a more than 4% increase in share prices. The company has recently received numerous positive recommendations from analytical offices due to strong results for the last quarter (the highest sales growth since December 2024), a strong release calendar (iPhone Air, iPhone 20) and AI products.
- Among other companies, Monster Beverage is worth noting, gaining 6% during the last session this week due to good results. At the same time, Pinterest is losing heavily due to concerns about AI, which could deprive the company of revenue.
- A panic sell-off is evident at TradeDesk, a marketing automation company, which is down 37%. UnderArmour is down more than 21% on weak sales forecasts and pressure from inflation and tariffs.
- US defense companies are seeing relatively small declines today, despite reports that India is pulling out of a bunch of deals to buy US weapons. Lockheed Martin is down over 1%, and shares of the biggest defense company, RTX Corp., are flat.
