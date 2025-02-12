Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Wall Street, gold and Bitcoin reverse early as US dollar erases gains

19:06 12 February 2025
  • European indices closed today’s session higher. The FTSE and CAC40 posted slight gains, while Germany’s DAX rose by over 0.5%. In the US, stock indices are limiting the sell-off triggered by higher-than-expected January CPI data. However, the Dow Jones is still down 0.4%, the S&P 500 is losing nearly 0.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 is trading flat.

Today’s US inflation data came as a strong surprise to the markets, raising concerns about a further delay in potential Fed rate cuts:

  • US CPI for January (YoY): 3.0% (Forecast: 2.9%, Previous: 2.9%)
  • US monthly CPI (MoM): 0.5% (Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.4%)
  • Core CPI YoY: 3.3% (Forecast: 3.1%, Previous: 3.2%)
  • Core CPI MoM: 0.4% (Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.2%)
  • Initial gains were reversed by the US dollar index, which is now trading flat after investors priced in a lower likelihood of a trade war following comments from White House officials. A statement from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, which provided positive updates from talks between senior EU and US officials, supported EUR/USD. After an initial 0.5% drop, the pair rebounded by nearly 0.4% to around 1.04.
  • Following the US data, the market now expects Fed rate cuts only by late 2025, in contrast to earlier forecasts, which had fully priced in a cut by September 2025. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose by over 9 basis points to 4.63%, while 2-year yields increased by 7 basis points to 4.36%.
  • Shares of major US defense companies such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics are declining today, extending recent sell-offs. Investors are pricing in higher chances of a peace agreement in Ukraine after Donald Trump held phone conversations with Zelensky and Putin, indicating that negotiations may take place soon.
  • SMCI is gaining around 5% following optimistic forecasts for 2026, along with assurances that pending financial reports will be published on time. The Nasdaq exchange extended the company’s reporting deadline to February 25.
  • Brent crude oil (OIL) is down more than 2% after US weekly crude inventory data exceeded expectations. According to the EIA report, stockpiles increased by 4.07 million barrels (compared to a forecast of 3 million barrels). Natural gas contracts saw slight gains today, rising by 1.5%.
  • In the precious metals market, prices rebounded in the second half of the session after volatile moves triggered by inflation data. Gold was down more than 1% at its lowest point but has now returned above $2,900. Silver is up over 1.3%, while platinum has gained 0.7%. Palladium is the weakest performer, down about 0.5%.
  • Among agricultural commodities, ICE cotton futures recorded the strongest gains, while CBOT soybean futures suffered the largest losses, declining nearly 2%.
  • Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has improved slightly after the dollar weakened. Bitcoin reversed its earlier decline and is now back at $97,000. Polkadot and Binance Coin lead gains among major cryptocurrencies, rising 8% and 6%, respectively.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Technology stocks are seeing strong gains, led by Tesla and Alibaba ADRs. In the semiconductor sector, Intel is outperforming, while in software, Palantir, Salesforce, and Applovin are among the top gainers.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

14.02.2025
07:46

Economic calendar: focus on US retail sales and industrial production (14.02.2025)

Markets reacted positively to the postponement of President Donald Trump's infamous “tariffs on everything,” which, as recently as early...

 07:20

US Tariff confusion cannot disrupt the market rally

Global stocks rallied sharply on Thursday, with strong gains for the Eurostoxx index, the Dax, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which closed very close...

 06:48

Morning wrap (14.02.2025)

Wall Street gains were unbothered by yesterday’s higher-than-expected producer inflation data and President Trump’s note regarding new...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator