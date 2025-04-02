Daily summary: Wall Street rebounds ahead of Trump's tariff comments

- Markets are eagerly awaiting Trump's comments on the planned tariff changes scheduled for 20:00 GMT. It is precisely the reaction to this event that may significantly increase market volatility and translate into sentiment for tomorrow's session.
- Sentiment on stock markets improved in the second part of the day, but the cash session in Europe nevertheless brought declines in most stock indices. On the Old Continent, the largest losses were recorded by the Swiss SMI (losing almost 0.8%) and the German DAX (falling by 0.73%).
- American indices are recording a continuous improvement in prices since the beginning of the session. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are gaining 0.8%, and the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 are increasing by over 1.4%. Investor sentiment later in the session indicates increasing hopes for Trump's conference on tariff changes.
- Large fluctuations are visible today in Tesla's prices. New car deliveries were up 13% year-on-year, at 336,618 (significantly below market expectations of around 397,000). Despite a sharp drop at the beginning of the session, the company's stock was supported by rumors of Musk's departure from DOGE. Tesla is currently trading over 5% above yesterday's closing price.
- According to press reports, Amazon has made a takeover bid for TikTok. ByteDance has until April 5 to sell the part of the platform operating in the US. Although according to reports from people familiar with the matter, the offer from the American giant is not being taken too seriously, Amazon's stock continues its yesterday's growth, already gaining almost 3%.
- Nintendo today confirmed the release of the next-generation Nintendo Switch 2 console for June 5, 2025. The price in the United States is to be $449.99, and among the announced games available for the premiere is also Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt studio. The Polish company's quotations gained over 4% just before the end of the session.
- US bond yields are rising during today's session. The yields of 10-year bonds are breaking through the level of 4.21% again, and the yields of 2-year bonds are returning above 3.92%.
- Market optimism is also visible today on the Forex market, where the growth of the New Zealand dollar and the euro dominates. On the other hand, the so-called safe haven currencies, such as the yen and the franc, are clearly losing. The EURUSD pair is returning above 1.0850 and adding 0.57% intraday.
- The market interpreted the stronger ADP data as even more difficult to interpret data for the Fed, which may have reservations about easing its policy in the face of the still quite solid change in employment among private companies and the growth in inflation expectations. ADP report from the USA: 155 thousand. (Forecast 120k, Previous 77k. Revision to 84k)
- The unexpected increase in US oil inventories, which, according to the weekly EIA report, increased by 6.16 million barrels (versus the expected decrease of -2 million barrels), does not stop the gains in the prices of commodity futures. WTI crude oil is gaining 0.9% today, and OIL is growing by 0.8%, returning to the area of $ 75.
- The final data on industrial orders in February in the US indicated a stronger increase in orders than expected. In m/m terms, orders increased by 0.6% (versus the forecast of 0.5%), and orders for fixed assets increased by 1% (versus the forecast of 0.9%).
- In the precious metals market, gold and silver continue moderate increases, increasing by about 0.2%.
- The mood on the crypto market is mixed. On the one hand, Bitcoin is gaining nearly 1.9% and supporting the quotes of Layer1 projects, which are doing relatively well. Large declines are visible on projects with low market capitalization, i.e. more speculative.
