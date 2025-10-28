Daily Summary – Wall Street Rises Ahead of “Magnificent Seven” Earnings

European stock indices showed mixed performance today, ending the session with slight declines after reaching record highs on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell about 0.12%. Among individual markets, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 gained slightly by 0.4%.

The U.S. earnings season is entering a critical phase . Tomorrow, Microsoft will release its quarterly report, followed by other companies in the “Magnificent Seven” in the coming days.

OpenAI transferred 27% of its shares to Microsoft , valued at $135 billion, strengthening the strategic partnership and Microsoft’s access to key AI technologies while maintaining OpenAI’s independence.

UnitedHealth Group’s shares rise following its Q3 2025 results, which exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Cameco’s stock jumps about 20% to a record high after announcing a strategic partnership with the U.S. government, Brookfield, and Westinghouse, involving potential contracts worth $80 billion.

U.S. home prices unexpectedly increased by 0.4% in August, defying expectations of a 0.1% decline, marking a positive surprise after months of slight decreases.

The U.S. consumer confidence index for October came in at 94.6 , above market expectations of 93.4 but down from the revised September figure of 95.6. Consumer sentiment remains below 100, indicating cautious spending.

Consumer sentiment in Germany, according to GfK, fell below forecasts due to geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and job security worries, dampening economic optimism.

Brent crude oil prices dropped to around $64.30 per barrel , down about 2% from the previous day. Oil remains under pressure amid expectations of further production increases by OPEC+, offsetting positive sentiment from U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Gold prices fell about 1% to roughly $3,971 per ounce , trading between $3,901 and $4,034, while silver rose about 0.5% to around $47.06 per ounce.