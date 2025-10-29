DAX: DE40 slightly gains driven by automakers 📈Mercedes up 5% on sales upbeat

- DE40 edges slightly higher on German banks and automakers stocks
- Mercedes net profit plunged more than 30% but stock is up almost 6% today
- DE40 edges slightly higher on German banks and automakers stocks
- Mercedes net profit plunged more than 30% but stock is up almost 6% today
DAX stocks are moving slightly higher today, driven by BASF, Mercedes, BMW and German banks. Markets await the Fed decision at 7 PM GMT and Federal Reserve chairman Powell press conference today scheduled at 7:30 PM GMT. DE40 consolidates in the tight trading range, trying to hold EMA50 as a major support (24300 points).
Source: xStation5
Volatility of stocks in German DAX today. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P
Mercedes-Benz Q3 2025: Chip Concerns and Profit Drop
-
Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.
-
Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.
-
The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.
-
CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.
-
The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.
-
Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.
-
Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.
-
Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”
-
The broader auto industry, including Nissan and Volkswagen, is also warning of potential production stoppages due to the Nexperia chip crisis.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.